Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,750 shares of company stock worth $15,078,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $87.14. 4,763,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

