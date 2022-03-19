Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August comprises about 1.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned 10.61% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAUG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,887,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 3,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,468. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $29.34.

