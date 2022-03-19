Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 34.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.90. 356,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.66. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

