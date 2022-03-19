Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,666,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178,708. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

