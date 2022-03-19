DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 338,027 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after acquiring an additional 581,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,370 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

