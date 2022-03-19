DragonVein Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $32,525.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,921.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.00775255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.19 or 0.00198447 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00023891 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

