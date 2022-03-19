Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.83 ($9.13).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.45) to GBX 700 ($9.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.47) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($9.75) to GBX 925 ($12.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.48) to GBX 980 ($12.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.74), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($128,957.93).

Shares of LON DRX traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 726 ($9.44). The company had a trading volume of 7,741,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,124. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 636.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 564.83. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 388.80 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 733.47 ($9.54). The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.