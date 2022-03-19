Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Announces Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.30. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

