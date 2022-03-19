Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Announces Earnings Results

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.30. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Dream Finders Homes (Get Rating)
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.
