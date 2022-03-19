Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70 on April 12th

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Duke Royalty stock opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.53) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.62). The company has a market cap of £145.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.51.

DUKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Thursday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

