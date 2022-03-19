Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of DLNG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 105,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,084. The company has a market capitalization of $112.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

