Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. 105,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $112.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

