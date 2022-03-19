Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

