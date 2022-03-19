EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $196.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $139.15 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.11.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

