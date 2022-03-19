eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.92.

EBAY opened at $56.02 on Friday. eBay has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

