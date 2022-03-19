eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $56.02. 10,537,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,444,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in eBay by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

