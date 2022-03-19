Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 18.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

