Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

ORCL opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

