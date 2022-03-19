Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

