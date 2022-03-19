Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

