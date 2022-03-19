Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires 114,598 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $78,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.18. 3,406,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,193. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $199.50 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

