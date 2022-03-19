Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $107,453,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,373 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,410,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,053,480. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

