Efficient Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$78.39 on Friday. 4,215,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,270. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.