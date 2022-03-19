Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

EIGR opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.34% and a negative return on equity of 80.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 179,960 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 295.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 99,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

