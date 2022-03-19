Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) CEO Sells $15,509.00 in Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) CEO Steven Sherman sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $15,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EKSO stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the second quarter worth $76,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

