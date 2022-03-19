Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.330-$0.380 EPS.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. 3,759,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,775,000 after acquiring an additional 548,577 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $6,421,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,804,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

