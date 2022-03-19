Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

ESTC traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,824. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.35.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,320,000 after buying an additional 162,773 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,982,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Elastic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

