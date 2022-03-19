Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
ELEMF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Elemental Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.
About Elemental Royalties (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elemental Royalties (ELEMF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.