Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ELEMF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Elemental Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

