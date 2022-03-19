Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Reduced by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $287.64 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $291.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.04.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock valued at $176,985,164. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

