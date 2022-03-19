Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. The stock traded as high as $285.85 and last traded at $282.78, with a volume of 74432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.44.
Several other research firms also recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.66. The firm has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
