Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. The stock traded as high as $285.85 and last traded at $282.78, with a volume of 74432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.44.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.66. The firm has a market cap of $273.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.