Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “

ELYM opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22. Research analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

