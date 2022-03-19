Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “
ELYM opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Eliem Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.