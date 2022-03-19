Elrond 1-Day Volume Tops $192.22 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.55 billion and $192.22 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $163.82 or 0.00391296 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00214801 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00027200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,665,820 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

