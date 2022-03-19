Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) & Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Critical Contrast

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) and Zanite Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and Zanite Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer -1.07% -1.03% -0.28% Zanite Acquisition N/A -42.52% 6.16%

36.5% of Embraer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Zanite Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Embraer and Zanite Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 1 1 6 0 2.63 Zanite Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Embraer presently has a consensus price target of $20.59, indicating a potential upside of 70.55%. Given Embraer’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Embraer is more favorable than Zanite Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Embraer has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zanite Acquisition has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embraer and Zanite Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $4.20 billion 0.53 -$44.70 million ($0.25) -48.28 Zanite Acquisition N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

Zanite Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Embraer.

Summary

Embraer beats Zanite Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Embraer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing. The Defense and Security segment engages in research, development, production, modification, and support for defense and security aircrafts, as well as other integrated products and solutions including satellites and information and communication systems. The Executive Jet Business segment deals with the development, manufacture, and sale of executive jets. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support to its customers through a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive solutions to ensure operational efficiency of products manufactured by Embraer and by other aircraft manufacturers, extending the useful life of commercial, executive and defense aircraft. The Others segment refers to

Zanite Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

