EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE EME traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.62. 590,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,654. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $135.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

