Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$68.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.08.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera stock opened at C$59.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$15.64 billion and a PE ratio of 30.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Emera has a 12 month low of C$54.35 and a 12 month high of C$63.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.05%.

Emera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.