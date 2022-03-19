Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Boosted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,434,000. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 851,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,723,000 after purchasing an additional 87,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,903,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.00. 15,983,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

