Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after buying an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.76. 7,400,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,322. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average of $130.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

