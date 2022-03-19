Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 585,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.83. 7,229,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,865,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.50. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.