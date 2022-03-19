Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after buying an additional 37,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.00. 339,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,192. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.94.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

