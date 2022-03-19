Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $114.87 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

