Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.44) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.10 ($11.10) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €9.60 ($10.55) price target on Enel in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.16) target price on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.30 ($9.12) target price on Enel in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.96 ($9.85).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.57) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.14).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.