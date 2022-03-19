Energy Web Token (EWT) Market Cap Achieves $159.85 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.32 or 0.00012615 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $159.85 million and approximately $903,458.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

