Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

ELA stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Envela has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.31.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 45.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envela will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Envela during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Envela by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Envela by 614.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Envela by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

