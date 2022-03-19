Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $271.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

