Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Docebo Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DCB)

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Docebo in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.68 million.

