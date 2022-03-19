ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Stock Position Raised by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 1,165,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.