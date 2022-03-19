Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Shares of EURN opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

