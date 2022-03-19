Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

EURN opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronav by 32.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

