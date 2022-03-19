Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $426 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.84 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,361,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 542.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

