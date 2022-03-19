Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.11.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $416.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $39.41.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

