Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.11.
NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $416.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $39.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.