EveriToken Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week (EVT)

EveriToken (EVT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One EveriToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EveriToken has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. EveriToken has a market capitalization of $29,308.30 and approximately $44.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EveriToken Profile

EveriToken (EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

